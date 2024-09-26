RWE signs contract with Lamprell to supply transition pieces for two of its UK Norfolk offshore projects

RWE, one of the world’s leaders in offshore wind, has awarded two key contracts to Lamprell Energy Ltd for the future supply of transition pieces to its two east coast UK offshore wind projects currently under development, Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East.

The award underlines RWE’s continued commitment to progressing the development of both projects which, once fully constructed and operational would have a combined total installed capacity of 2.8 GW.

RWE and Lamprell marked the signing of the contract with a small event at the WindEnergy Hamburg 2024 conference. The scope of works within the contract requires the manufacture and supply of two 92 transition pieces for both wind farms, and the transportation of the structures to RWE’s official marshalling port, once this has been decided.

Lamprell would fabricate the transition pieces using its state-of-the-art serial production line, commissioned in 2023. The facility successfully completed its first project in 2024, delivering over 60 similar structures for a Scottish wind farm.

Vanguard West and Vanguard East are part of a trio of offshore wind farms along with Norfolk Boreas, making up the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone off the UK east coast. RWE acquired the three projects in March 2024, and has since continued to develop them at pace as part of its commitment to growing green in the UK. Together all three RWE Norfolk projects would be capable of generating enough clean energy to supply the equivalent of around 4 million typical UK homes. The projects are set to play an important part in supporting the UK’s aim to quadruple offshore wind capacity by 2030, deliver a net-zero power system, and secure a reliable source of long-term clean, domestic power.

Dr Holger Himmel, Chief Financial Officer, RWE Offshore Wind, said: “We are pleased to have secured this key contract for Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone with Lamprell as our preferred supplier for the transition pieces. We are looking forward to a fruitful and productive relationship with Lamprell and we continue to work closely with our delivery partners to progress the development of these important projects towards offshore construction and operation.”

Ian Prescott, CEO of Lamprell: “We are honoured to be partnering with RWE on the Norfolk Vanguard projects. This contract award highlights Lamprell’s commitment to delivering high-quality wind turbine foundation structures that support the global transition towards renewable energy. We are grateful to RWE for their trust and look forward to a long and successful partnership as we work together to con-tribute to the UK’s renewable energy ambitions.”

Each of RWE’s three Norfolk projects has a planned capacity of 1.4 GW. They would be constructed approximately 47 – 80 km off the coast of Norfolk in East Anglia. The projects already have seabed rights, grid connections, Development Consent Orders and all other key permits. Onshore construction of the substations and undergrounded cable route between Necton and Happisburgh has already be-gun. As an important next step in the development of the projects, RWE will enter the Norfolk Vanguard projects into a future contracts for difference auction.

Once operational, the three Norfolk projects will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 4 million typical UK homes – more than all the households in the London region.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!