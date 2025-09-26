Ørsted selects Port of Tyne for Hornsea 3 base

Ørsted has chosen the Port of Tyne’s Tyne Clean Energy Park in South Shields as the marshalling base for its £8.5 billion Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm – set to become the world’s largest offshore wind farm. The 100 000 m2 site will handle secondary steel components before installation at sea, supporting the delivery of 197 turbines. Once complete, Hornsea 3 will generate enough clean energy to power over 3 million UK homes, strengthen energy security, and create significant economic opportunities through local supply chain partnerships and skilled jobs.

Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, has today signed a lease agreement for up to 100 000 m2 at the Port of Tyne, one of the UK’s major deep-sea ports. Hornsea 3 is being developed by Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind energy.

The site, located at Tyne Clean Energy Park in South Shields, will be fundamental to the construction and completion of the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, which, once complete, is expected to be the world’s single largest offshore wind farm.

The Denmark-headquartered company will use the site to marshal secondary steel components for the project before each unit is loaded onto the Wind Orca, a state-of-the-art jack-up vessel owned by Cadeler ahead of setting off to the Hornsea 3 site.

Located 160 km off the Yorkshire coast, Hornsea 3 is an £8.5 billion infrastructure project set to generate enough green energy to power more than 3 million UK homes, boosting energy security and delivering local and national economic growth through supply chain investment.

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, said: “Ørsted’s decision to base its marshalling operations at the Port of Tyne marks another significant milestone for the North East. It represents a clear vote of confidence in the infrastructure, skills and capabilities we have developed at the Tyne Clean Energy Park.

“This partnership is not only about delivering clean energy – it is about securing international investment, driving economic growth and creating the highly skilled jobs that will sustain our communities for generations, anchored by our best-in-class offshore wind base.”

Jason Ledden, Senior Project Director, Hornsea 3 at Ørsted, said: “The construction of Hornsea 3 will greatly improve energy security for the UK, as well as bringing investment into the local and national economy. This means home-grown clean power, skilled jobs, and economic growth.

“Ørsted’s vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy and the dedication of skilled workers all over the UK, including at the Port of Tyne, will help make that happen.”

Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor, added: “We are making the North East the home of the green energy revolution, and investments like this from Ørsted are a major vote of confidence in the people of the North East, their skills and commitment.

“There is nowhere better to access the North Sea and offshore wind industry than the North East and paired with the sector leading facilities and capabilities of our skilled Ports and workers, we are making our region the best place to invest and drive forward on our green energy ambitions.”

As well as partnering with the Port of Tyne for its efficient marine access to Hornsea 3, 13 m deep berths and 24/7/365 operation during all tide states, Ørsted is working alongside industry-leading partners to deliver the 197 offshore wind turbines needed for the project.

Severfield, a UK structural steel contractor, and Smulders, a multidisciplinary construction firm located on the River Tyne, will fabricate and supply secondary steel components.

