CTS opens renewables training centre

Offshore and maritime training provider Clyde Training Solutions (CTS) has officially opened a centre dedicated to the renewables industry – a move the company says will ensure the UK’s workforce has the necessary skills to realise the nation’s green energy ambitions.

Since its launch in 2016, CTS has become one of the Central Belt’s largest providers of marine, offshore, and renewables safety training. It has a deep water pool, helicopter underwater escape training (HUET), fire training, and helideck and Global Wind Organisation (GWO) basic safety already on offer to complement the new courses.

Employment experts have said there are significant opportunities for oil and gas workers to transition into renewables, while the National Grid has said 400 000 positions will need to be filled if the UK is to cut emissions to net zero by 2050. And, with the six-figure investment in the Glasgow facility in Scotland, CTS will be able to offer the appropriate training to fill the skills gap on one site.

CTS General Manager Kris McDonald said: “We know that thousands of positions need to be filled across the industry, and regardless of whether it is traditional or new energy companies that are involved in operations, people will need specific training and development.

“With more than 70 organisations having bid in the ScotWind leasing auction, we know the demand for this type of training will be there.

“That is why this is not only an investment in the business, but an investment in the future of the energy industry in the UK. The energy transition is in full swing, and with this new facility we will be able to help companies along their journey.

“As well as being able to offer GWO approved basic safety and advanced rescue training for new and existing companies involved in the energy transition, we now have the platform from which to further improve our offering with even more courses.

“With Scotland’s offshore wind industry set to generate up to 10 GW of energy – enough to power every home in the country – as well as be one of the main contributors to the economy for many years, the renewables market is only going to grow.”

Based on the banks of the River Clyde, just minutes from Glasgow city centre, the facility is within easy reach for people based in central Scotland and northern England, significantly cutting travel and accommodation costs for attendees.

The new facilities include a multilevel structure with various types of ladders, hatches and fall arrest systems, as well as a simulated area to escape from height and a structure to simulate the typical components found in a wind turbine, which will provide tight spaces for casualty rescue training.

John Abate, CTS Global Head of Training, added: “Our courses are suitable for those just starting out in the industry, as well as those who have previously worked offshore and are looking to retrain. Many energy companies are going through a transitional phase as their focus turns to renewables, which means their people need retraining.

“With experienced instructors who have worked in the oil and gas, wind, and renewables sectors, we are ideally placed in terms of capabilities and location to make sure those who undergo our training are more than just compliant with the standards expected of them in their industry.

“We are proud to provide competency beyond compliance through all our courses and look forward to helping organisations not only reduce their costs, but improve the quality of the training their people receive. This is an exciting time for CTS, and we look forward to growing our offering further with courses including GWO enhanced first aid, GWO basic technical training and GWO slinger signaller coming soon.”

The opening of the new facility in Clydebank comes after the company was awarded a three-year contract to provide OPITO and GWO training to a new industry client.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.