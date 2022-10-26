RWE bids with 1.8 GW unique concept for seabed permit in Poland

Poland has started competitive processes for five offshore wind seabed permits in the Polish Baltic Sea. RWE has submitted bids for all five areas with a total capacity of 7.8 GW – including a site 44.E.1, located in the direct vicinity of its F.E.W. Baltic II project. Based on it track record of more than 20 years in offshore wind, RWE has developed a comprehensive concept for this particular offshore wind farm named Sharco Duo. The 1.8 GW site is located north-west of the Slupsk Bank in the central Polish Baltic Sea.

RWE is expecting extensive synergies with its F.E.W. Baltic II project and operational base in Ustka during the development, construction, and operation of Sharco Duo. So the company will be able to provide Poland with green and low-cost electricity.

“Our concept for Sharco Duo consists of state-of-the-art offshore wind technology combined with innovative solutions to build and operate the wind farm in harmony with the Baltic Sea ecosystem and to perfectly match the demands of the Polish energy system and reach full grid stability,” explained Grzegorz Chodkowski, Vice President Offshore Development Poland at RWE Renewables. “Based on our experience in offshore wind, we are in a perfect position to deliver both Sharco Duo and other offshore wind farms we applied for to simultaneously support local industries and create new, future-proof jobs. In addition, we will foster local research and share the knowledge gained about innovative technologies widely.”

Innovative ecological concept and solutions for full grid stability

RWE’s unique design concept for Sharco Duo supports the perfect integration of the offshore wind farm into the Polish energy system, including green hydrogen production – offshore and onshore – together with innovative electricity storage solutions. RWE is also planning to support biodiversity and enhance the local ecology, flora, and fauna. Safeguarding the ecosystem is also a key issue during construction and operation. Therefore, some of the many eco innovation solutions being proposed by RWE are low-noise foundation installation systems and sustainable usage of recyclable components. Another focus will be on a low-emissions operating strategy. Thanks to RWE’s extensive involvement in the central Polish Baltic Sea and the synergies with its F.E.W. Baltic II project, which is in the direct vicinity of the 44.E.1 site, RWE is ready to develop and implement the Sharco Duo offshore wind farm and produce the first electricity as early as 2028. Once fully operational, it will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply 11 million Poles per year.

RWE is also ready to place diversified bids for the other additional areas made available for offshore wind farms by the Polish government. Seabed permits awarded out of this process have the chance to qualify and participate in Contract for Difference auctions starting in 2025.

Strong footprint in Poland

For many years, RWE has been driving forward the Polish energy transition by developing, building, and operating onshore wind farms. With its portfolio, RWE is among the five largest onshore wind operators in Poland. In addition, the company is continuously diversifying its Polish renewables portfolio by investing in solar projects.

Furthermore, RWE is progressing with the development of the F.E.W. Baltic II, one of the first offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea. Once fully operational, the 350 MW wind farm will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of approximately 350 000 Polish households. Through the F.E.W. Baltic II project, RWE will contribute significantly to the local economy.

“RWE is clearly committed to contributing to the Polish energy transition by delivering the government’s offshore wind build-out programme. We are currently developing our first offshore project in the Polish Baltic Sea, with F.E.W. Baltic II. And we are pleased to have submitted bids for five offshore wind seabed permits – with more to follow,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of Offshore Wind, RWE Renewables.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .