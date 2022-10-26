TotalEnergies partners with Casa dos Ventos

TotalEnergies (TTE) and Casa dos Ventos (CDV) have announced the creation of a 34% (TTE)/66% (CDV) joint venture (JV) to jointly develop, build, and operate the renewable portfolio of CDV.

This portfolio includes 700 MW of onshore wind capacity in operation, 1 GW of onshore wind under construction, 2.8 GW of onshore wind, and 1.6 GW of solar projects under well-advanced development (COD within 5 years).

Besides, the newly formed JV will have the right to acquire the current and new projects that are or will be developed by CDV as they reach execution stage. The JV will thus be able to jointly foster its growth by accessing an additional portfolio of at least 6 GW, that CDV will continue to expand.

TTE will pay a cash consideration of US$550 million (R$2920 million) and up to US$30 million (R$159 million) in earn-out to complete the acquisition. In addition, TTE will have the option to acquire an additional 15% equity share in the JV after five years.

TTE will support the JV accelerating its growth thanks to its global presence in the corporate power purchase agreement market, its purchasing power resulting from its worldwide size, its trading expertise well-suited to the Brazilian merchant market, and its strong balance sheet allowing the JV to improve its financing cost. CDV, which has developed 25% of the onshore wind assets in operation today in Brazil, will bring to the JV its deep knowledge of the Brazilian market and a very high-quality portfolio while shifting from a developer to a producer business model.

“After Adani Green in India and Clearway in the US, I am delighted with this new major partnership in Brazil, with Casa dos Ventos, the leader in onshore wind energy. With this transaction, TotalEnergies acquires not less than a leading position in the Brazilian renewable energy market, one of the most dynamic merchant markets in the world. This market fits our strategy of taking advantage of the growth and deregulated power markets, which is crucial to the energy transition,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “With a total of 12 GW in operation, construction, and development, both wind and solar, this transaction is an additional step in TotalEnergies’ ambition to reach 100 GW of renewable production by 2030 and in its transformation into a sustainable and profitable multi-energy company.”

“The partnership between Casa dos Ventos and TotalEnergies was structured to maximise the complementarities and synergies between the companies. In addition to its financial strength, TotalEnergies’ global footprint will contribute to the expansion of our client portfolio and enhance our knowledge in new fields of the energy transition. We are confident that this partnership positions us in a strategic role to lead the sustainable energy agenda in Brazil,” said Mario Araripe, Founder and President of Casa dos Ventos.

