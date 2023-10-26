CIP announces large scale project award for next wave of offshore wind in New York

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, through its development platform, Vineyard Offshore, has been awarded 1.3 GW in the latest solicitation for offshore wind power held by the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA). The award allows Vineyard Offshore to commercialise clean and reliable energy through its Excelsior wind project located in lease area OCS-A 544 in the New York Bight. The lease area is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure IV, a fund managed by CIP, a global leader in renewable energy investment.

“This is an important milestone in our goal to deliver large-scale renewable energy and create thousands of new jobs for New York. We are excited to bring our expertise and experience from building Vineyard Wind 1, the nation’s first commercial scale offshore wind farm, to the Empire State,” said Partner and Head of North America at CIP, Tim Evans. “I want to thank Governor Hochul and her entire team for forging a viable path forward for our industry and for New York.”

“We are honoured that the Hochul Administration has selected our Excelsior wind project and thank the Governor for her continued commitment to our industry,” added Vineyard Offshore CEO, Lars T. Pedersen. “Excelsior Wind will provide clean and affordable energy, powering both economic growth and improvements in environmental and public health. We are grateful that NYSERDA has placed its trust in our proven ability to deliver projects and look forward to continuing to work alongside with state and local government agencies, Tribal Nations, local communities, fishermen, and other stakeholders in the Empire State.”

