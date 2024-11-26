Briggs Marine secures CTV contract with NnG offshore wind farm

Briggs Marine continues to support the offshore wind sector having secured a contract to provide crew transfer vessel (CTV) services to the EDF Renewables UK and ESB-owned Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm project as it progresses from the construction phase into the operations and maintenance phase.

The three-year contract will see Briggs Marine continue to provide its CTV vessel, Forth Engineer, to facilitate the transfer of technicians and equipment from NnG’s operations and maintenance base in Eyemouth to the offshore wind farm in the Firth of Forth.

The 26 m long Damen 2610 CTV vessel will have the option of using Briggs’ Forth Estuary facility in Burntisland, where Briggs is headquartered. Forth Engineer will transfer up to 12 technicians at any one time to the wind farm, as well as being able to carry cargo, fuel, equipment, and specialised tools.

The Forth Engineer CTV has the ability to carry out boat to boat transfers, as well as performing the more routine push-on transfers in order to transfer technicians onto the offshore structures.

Briggs Director of Port and Marine Services, Iain Ross, commented: “Over the last three years, Briggs Marine has demonstrated its ability to not only provide the services demanded by our clients, but to do it with safety at the core of everything we do, providing NnG with tangible, real world solutions in challenging environments. We’re delighted to have won the CTV O&M tender and to continue to work with NnG as it progresses into the next phase of the wind farm’s life.”

John Penman, Technical Director at Neart na Gaoithe wind farm, commented: “We have worked with Briggs for a number of years now and are very pleased that this partnership will continue as the project transitions from its construction phase to operation.”

