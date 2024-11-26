Danske signs agreements for Polish offshore wind

Energy trading company Danske Commodities has announced that it has signed balancing agreements for the Polish offshore wind projects, Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3. Danske Commodities will offtake 100% of the projects, totalling 1.4 GW, which makes this the biggest renewables deal for the company yet.

Under the agreement, Danske Commodities will be responsible for trading and balancing the power produced from Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3 in the Polish wholesale and balancing electricity market. Once operational, the two offshore wind parks will have a combined capacity of 1440 MW and help supply two million Polish households with clean energy from the Baltic Sea. Both projects are owned by Polenergia (50%), the largest Polish private energy group, and Equinor (50%), a leading developer and operator of offshore wind.

“We are proud to announce the biggest renewables deal in company history as Danske Commodities is set to trade and balance 1.4 GW from Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3. With almost 15 years of power trading experience from the Polish market, Poland is now emerging as a core renewables market for us, and we look forward to continuing growing our asset portfolio,” said Helle Østergaard Kristiansen, CEO at Danske Commodities.

Earlier in 2024, Danske Commodities signed a balancing agreement for Lipno, Equinor Group’s third solar park in Poland, adding to its growing renewables portfolio in the region. Now, with agreements signed for Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3, Danske Commodities is expanding the Polish portfolio with offshore wind. The expansion supports the strategic ambitions of parent company Equinor, which aims to support the energy transition by building a broad energy offering in Poland, including both onshore and offshore renewables.

“With the build-out of renewables in Poland, Danske Commodities is ready to support Equinor and third-party energy producers by creating value uplift from power trading,” commented Helle Østergaard Kristiansen.

Danske Commodities currently manages a contract portfolio of 12 GW power across Europe.

