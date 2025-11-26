NASH Maritime selected to deliver shipping and navigation expertise for offshore wind farm

NASH Maritime, a specialist maritime consultancy within the APEM Group, has been appointed by Haskoning to lead the shipping and navigation assessment for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of Gwynt Glas, one of the largest proposed floating offshore wind installations in the world.

This project marks a significant milestone in the development of the Celtic Sea’s offshore wind capacity, and the appointment reinforces NASH’s position as a trusted leader in the sector.

NASH will ensure that all shipping and navigation impacts are fully identified, assessed, and appropriate mitigations put in place through a Navigation Risk Assessment (NRA). This will be supported through extensive data collection and engagement with stakeholders to gather insights and feedback, in full compliance with the requirements of relevant guidance.

This latest award builds on NASH’s long-standing involvement in offshore wind and adds to NASH’s growing portfolio of floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea, including Erebus and White Cross, and its ongoing advisory role directly to The Crown Estate on Round 5 shipping and navigation matters. This track record demonstrates NASH’s deep expertise, technical confidence, and leadership in the maritime aspects of offshore wind development.

Dr. Andrew Rawson, Associate Director at NASH Maritime, commented: “We’re proud to continue our work in enabling safe and sustainable offshore wind development in the Celtic Sea. Our team brings unrivalled experience in navigation risk and stakeholder engagement, ensuring that shipping and offshore wind can coexist successfully.”

