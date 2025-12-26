Greenvolt Group sells wind project to ENGIE Romania

Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power – one of the leading developers of large scale wind, solar, and battery energy projects – has reached an agreement to sell a 253.1 MW onshore wind project in Romania.

The buyer, ENGIE Romania, is a subsidiary of the ENGIE Group, one of the world’s major players in the energy transition. With this acquisition, ENGIE Romania will double its renewable capacity to 500 MW, reinforcing its position in the sector and keeping it on track to achieve its 2030 target of more than 1 GW of renewable and storage capacity.

The project, located in Ialomi?a County, south-eastern Romania, is currently under construction by Greenvolt Power and is set to become one of the largest in the country, comprising 42 high-efficiency turbines. Once operational, it is expected to contribute significantly to Romania’s and Europe’s energy transition and security of supply. Completion is expected for 2027.

The project has also been awarded a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) for part of its capacity, providing long-term revenue visibility and further strengthening its overall investment profile.

“Greenvolt’s ability to originate, develop and bring to market high-quality renewable energy assets is once again demonstrated through this project, which represents a clear contribution to the European energy transition and to Romania in particular,” said João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt Group. “Throughout 2025, we have continued delivering on the Group’s strategy of rotating a portion of our utility scale assets, concluding several successful operations that allow us to reinvest in new opportunities across our core markets.”

“This acquisition reflects ENGIE’s commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Romania and across Europe. By integrating a large scale wind project of this size into our portfolio, we are doubling our renewable footprint in a market with strong growth potential, while contributing to security of supply and the achievement of our net-zero carbon ambition by 2045,” added Cristian Buzan, Vice President ENGIE Romania.

“This transaction fully aligns with our strategic goal of delivering and monetising high-impact projects across multiple technologies – wind, solar, and BESS. We are very pleased to have reached this deal with ENGIE, whose confidence in our expertise once again underscores Greenvolt Power’s position as one of the leading developers of utility scale projects at the global level,” concluded Spyros Martinis, Chief Strategy & Investment Officer of Greenvolt Power.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!