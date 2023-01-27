RWE wins tender in Germany

RWE has won the latest tender of ‘Forst Baden-Württemberg’ (ForstBW). The land is located in Leutkirch in the Allgaü region, approximately 40 km east of Ravensburg, Germany. Here, RWE plans to erect wind turbines with a total capacity of up to approximately 20 MW.

Julia Wolf, responsible for the development of RWE wind farms in southern Germany, said: “We are delighted that ForstBW has been awarded the contract and will now start planning. For the energy transition to succeed, we need the rapid expansion of renewable energies. Taking nature conservation and species protection into account, forest areas like here in Leutkirch also offer great potential for onshore wind.”

RWE operates approximately 90 wind farms in Germany. Further projects are under construction – including wind farms that the company is realising together with citizens’ associations. In its many years of experience in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms, RWE specifically relies on local partnerships: in the meantime, several wind farms have been successfully implemented with the participation of local authorities and citizens. Co-operations are crucial for the success of the energy transition. In addition, RWE is paying special attention to innovative projects. In the coming months, for example, the company will be building a pilot project in Lower Saxon in which a powerful 5.7 MW wind turbine will be erected on a prefabricated foundation for the first time. The new construction method not only saves RWE time and material, but also approximately 200 t of CO 2 .

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.