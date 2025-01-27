Myklebust Shipyard orders seawater coolers for two subsea vessels

Myklebust Verft has awarded Hydroniq Coolers a contract to deliver the marine cooling system to two subsea vessels being constructed for Rem Offshore.

Newbuild 82 is an energy subsea construction vessel (ESCV) that will be the first of its kind that can perform heavy construction work in both offshore wind and subsea with net-zero emissions. The ESCV uses several solutions where energy consumption is almost halved compared to comparable tonnage in today’s market, as well as meeting future requirements for zero emissions from end to end. It will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines in combination with battery packs.

Newbuild 83 is a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) vessel. It will have dual-fuel engines capable of running on bio-methanol and biodiesel, along with a battery energy storage system and regenerative energy systems. The vessel is projected to achieve a 90% reduction in emissions when operating on bio-methanol and a 30% reduction when using conventional fuels compared to existing IMR vessels.

“These are proper next generation subsea vessels. To be able to support these innovative projects with our technology is a great experience for our team. We also like to believe that it is a testament to our cooling systems and ability to deliver, which Myklebust Verft are highly familiar with,” said Magnar Kvalheim, Sales Manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

Under the contract, Hydroniq Coolers will supply its Pleat seawater coolers for both vessels. The Pleat coolers will utilised to reduce temperatures in the ships’ engines, propulsion system, and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater to avoid overheating of the engine and other critical systems.

The Pleat coolers will provide central cooling of all the vessel’s main motors, including the main engine, propulsion system, and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater.

The patented Pleat is a module-based titanium cooler for seawater to freshwater. The design of the Pleat ensures a reliable product which significantly reduces the need to maintain the system. However, when maintenance is required, it can be done easily and quickly. Maintenance of the Pleat involves dismantling, high-pressure cleaning, and assembly of a few robust elements that are easy to get watertight again.

Compared to a traditional heat exchanger, one Pleat cooling element is equal to approximately 15 plates. Whereas cleaning a traditional plate heat exchanger can take a significant amount of time to complete, cleaning of the Pleat can easily be done buy one person within one hour.

“Another key feature of our Pleat system is that it is very energy efficient. This is obviously a good match for the environmental profile of these impressive vessels,” added Kvalheim.

Hydroniq Coolers will manufacture and assemble the seawater coolers at its headquarters outside Aalesund, Norway, and deliver it to Myklebust Verft located at Gursken in Møre og Romsdal county, Norway. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The company’s name 'Hydroniq' refers to regulation of temperature through utilisation of liquids.