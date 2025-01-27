Tekmar Group announces new offshore wind contract award

Tekmar Group, a leading provider of products and solutions for the global offshore energy market, has announced a significant new contract award with a total value in the region of £5 million for a UK-based offshore wind farm project.

The contract is for the design and supply of Tekmar’s flagship Generation 10 cable protection system (CPS) and associated ancillaries, including cable hang-off clamps. Tekmar Group will leverage its in-house engineering expertise and holistic CPS design capabilities to deliver a solution optimised for the project’s specific requirements. The project will commence immediately, with delivery scheduled for completion in 2025.

Richard Turner, Tekmar Group's CEO, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with this client for the first time on a project of this size as part of their EPCI scope of supply. Tekmar has been selected because of our integrated offering, including our early-stage engineering support, our customer focus and our track record which is unrivalled in the industry. We will design and deliver next generation protection solutions to this landmark project in the UK, this is testament to the differentiated value that Tekmar brings to protecting offshore assets.

"This contract is also an important step in delivering our ambitious plans for order book development in FY25 and beyond as we look to outperform an improving and growing global market."