Empire Energy and Boom Logistics form strategic alliance

Empire Energy, a leading force in EPC for offshore wind initiatives, has announced a strategic alliance with Boom Logistics Ltd, a premier provider of heavy lifting and logistics solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step in both companies’ commitment to strengthening Australia’s future offshore wind infrastructure, driving the nation’s renewable energy ambitions forward.

This collaboration marks a pivotal advancement in the development of Australia’s offshore wind sector, prioritising early stakeholder engagement and creating essential pathways for upskilling local service providers.

Empire Energy Offshore and Boom Logistics will work alongside key stakeholders to support the research, development, deployment, and long-term viability of offshore wind projects in this rapidly evolving market.

Long term, the alliance will offer a comprehensive range of services, including port infrastructure development, construction, engineering, heavy lifting, logistics, and expert consultancy. Combining Boom Logistics’ extensive experience in the Australian renewable energy construction and installation market with Empire Energy’s expertise in onshore and offshore project development and management, the strategic alliance is designed to streamline the offshore wind supply chain and accelerate the delivery of large scale wind energy projects.

Empire Energy and Boom Logistics are poised to shape Australia’s offshore wind sector through a strategic alliance aimed at early stakeholder engagement. Combining their expertise in both onshore and offshore operations and local market knowledge, they will support key research initiatives and provide tailored supply solutions to drive the country’s offshore development goals.

This collaboration ensures the successful, long-term delivery of services throughout the entire project lifecycle, with a key focus on upskilling and transitioning local onshore construction and installation capabilities to offshore applications. Boom Logistics' expertise in crane operations, transport management, local laws and regulations, and engineering will address supply chain and construction challenges, while Empire Energy’s industry knowledge will ensure seamless project execution from planning through to completion.

“This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand Australia’s offshore wind capabilities,” said Mike Milledge, President of Empire Energy. “By leveraging Boom Logistics’ industry-leading lifting and transport solutions, we are strengthening the supply chain and creating a more resilient infrastructure for the country’s renewable energy future.”

Ben Pieyre, CEO, Boom Logistics Limited, added: “Collaborating with Empire Energy presents a tremendous opportunity to showcase our expertise in large scale logistics and lifting solutions. Together, we aim to support offshore wind projects with best-in-class services that drive efficiency, safety, and innovation.”

This collaboration aligns with the Australian government’s commitment to expanding offshore wind capacity and fostering local industry participation. By focusing on strategic logistics and supply chain enhancements, the strategic alliance will help create jobs, strengthen local manufacturing, and contribute to the country’s clean energy transition.

