Nordex Group receives a 98 MW order from Sweden

The Nordex Group has received an order from Holmen Energi AB for 98 MW in Sweden. The order also includes a Premium Plus Service for the turbines over a period of 30 years.

In summer 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install 14 N163/6.X turbines for the Blisterliden wind farm in a forested area in the county of Västerbotten in the Northern of Sweden. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 169 m and equip the turbines with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System to reduce ice formation on the rotor blades. The turbines will be delivered in the cold climate version.

"We look forward to Holmen’s first project with Nordex. The turbines' anti-icing system and the cold-climate variant will ensure reliable electricity production despite the challenges posed by the harsh environmental conditions in the Swedish climate," commented Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The Holmen Group is a Swedish forestry industry company. The company also develops and operates wind farms and hydro power plants. Blisterliden is Holmen Group’s first project with the Nordex Group.

