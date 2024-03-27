Vestas wins 37 MW project in Poland

Vestas has received a firm order from Energa Green Development, a subsidiary of the ORLEN Group, for the Szybowice project in Opolskie, Poland.

The order consists of 17 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines in 2.2 MW power mode and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are very pleased to work together with Energa Green Development, part of the ORLEN Group, on the Szybowice project,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Last year ORLEN and we announced the collaboration for the Baltic Power Offshore wind farm which was the first order for our V236-15.0MW wind turbine, and it’s great to see that this partnership also continues for an onshore project.”

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 3Q25 and commissioning is planned for completion in 4Q25.

