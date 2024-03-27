wpd and Bank SinoPac announce financial close Hsinyuan onshore wind project

Hsinyuan Wind Power Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of wpd, and Bank SinoPac, a Taiwanese bank, have closed the financing for wpd’s Hsinyuan wind farm in Taiwan. The wind farm, located in Yunlin County in Lunbei District, comprises six Vestas V136 turbines with a capacity of 4.2 MW each and has already been built and commissioned. Financial close took place on 18 March 2024.

wpd has been active in Taiwan since 2005 and has been implementing wind and solar energy projects with its own team since 2016. The company has already installed over 200 onshore wind turbines in the country. With experienced teams and currently around 90 specialists, wpd Taiwan has excellent expertise not only for the operation of existing plants, but also for the implementation of the strong project pipeline of currently 275 MW of onshore wind and 50 MWp of PV projects.

“Our Hsinyuan project takes advantage of the excellent conditions for wind energy on the west coast of Taiwan,” said Ralf Ketteler, Head of International Project Finance at wpd. “With a hub height of 112 m, the six turbines are not only currently the largest onshore wind turbines in the country, but also make a further important contribution to the success of Taiwan’s energy transition.”

It is expected that Hsinyuan will officially transition to commercial operation in 2Q24. Once this is achieved, wpd’s overall installed capacity of onshore wind power in Taiwan will officially exceed 500 MW, further strengthening wpd’s leading position in the Taiwanese renewable energy sector.

