European Energy signs agreements to divest wind portfolio in Poland

European Energy has signed two agreements to sell a portfolio of wind farms to Enea.

The agreements strengthen European Energy’s long-term strategy and support the continued development of renewable energy projects in Poland.

The agreements cover the divestment of six operational wind farms in Poland to Enea, one of the country’s largest energy utilities. The transactions reflect European Energy’s ongoing commitment to the Polish market as a key developer of renewable energy.

The portfolio comprises six wind farms, all located in the West Pomeranian region and commissioned between 2021 and 2023. Together, the assets represent a total installed capacity of 83.5 MW, using turbines from Siemens Gamesa, GE, and Nordex.

Olga Sypula, Country Manager for Poland at European Energy, responded: “These agreements are the result of close collaboration and long-term planning within our activities in Poland. Our role in the country goes beyond project development as we are building a portfolio that delivers not only renewable power, but also long-term value to communities, investors, the national energy system, and energy security.”

European Energy has prioritised local engagement across its projects in Poland. In the West Pomeranian region, the company has supported a range of initiatives, including upgrades to local infrastructure, contributions to cultural and educational events, and donations to municipal services such as fire brigades and healthcare facilities.

Active in Poland since 2006, European Energy is expanding its presence through utility-scale solar photovoltaics (PV), onshore wind, and battery projects. The company is also exploring opportunities for green hydrogen and green fuels production in the region, aligning with Poland’s energy transition goals.

Jens-Peter Zink, Deputy CEO of European Energy, added: “These agreements support our business strategy and allow us to reinvest in new greenfield developments in Poland. Poland is a core market for us and we are continuing to scale up our development pipeline across wind, solar, and Power-to-X – now also including a significant battery portfolio.”

Zink continued: “The demand for renewable energy in Poland is growing and we see a strong potential for new investments in grid infrastructure, hybrid projects, and Power-to-X technologies.”

European Energy continues to actively develop new renewable energy projects across Poland, with a development pipeline exceeding 5 GW.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.