PEAK Wind signs operations management agreement for 495 MW Fengmiao I offshore wind farm

Fengmiao I, a 495 MW offshore wind farm, has reached a financial close, marking a significant milestone in the project’s development and Taiwan’s renewable journey. The project is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V).

PEAK Wind has entered into an operations management agreement (OMA) to oversee the operations of Fengmiao I, ensuring its efficient and reliable performance as the project progresses.

The OMA will provide operational management continuing to build up a strong Taiwan Operations set-up – all with a focus on ensuring the efficient and reliable operations of Fengmiao I for all stakeholders.

Fengmiao I offshore wind farm is located approximately 35 km off the coast of Taichung, central Taiwan. It is the first offshore wind project in Taiwan to be supported by corporate offtakers and will deliver clean energy to large energy users across the country, contributing significantly to Taiwan’s renewable energy goals. Fengmiao I is CIP’s third offshore wind project in Taiwan, following the successful construction of Changfang & Xidao and Zhongneng.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027. The wind farm will consist of 33 turbines, each boasting a capacity of 15 MW, and will be supported by an offshore substation to ensure efficient operations.

“It’s so good to see Fengmiao I crossing the financial close line amidst the challenges that have been felt across Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction. This milestone marks another significant step in PEAK Wind’s journey as we secure our third OMA in Taiwan. It stands as a testament to the exceptional performance of our local team on the ground, the trust our customers and project partners place in us, and our reputation as global leaders in offshore wind asset management,” said Nick Davies, APAC Regional Director at PEAK Wind.

