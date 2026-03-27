Enersea completes detailed design of Hornsea 3 offshore substation jackets

Enersea has completed the detailed design of two offshore substation jackets for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

The two jackets, Link 01 and Link 02, weigh approximately 3500 t, and will support offshore substations of around 9000 t.

Heerema Fabrication Group (HFG) is responsible for the EPC scope of the jackets and subcontracted the detailed engineering to Enersea. The Link 01 jacket was installed last week, and the second jacket Link 02 is progressing towards completion, which is anticipated in August 2026.

Project developer, Ørsted, who is developing the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, awarded the EPC contract for the complete substations to Aibel, who subcontracted the EPC contract for the jackets to HFG and is developing the topsides itself.

Enersea’s scope covered the detailed structural design of the jackets and engineering support during the fabrication phase. Close collaboration between all parties contributed to an efficient fabrication process and swift progress of the structures.

Hornsea 3 will be one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms once operational, supporting the continued expansion of offshore renewable energy capacity in the UK.

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