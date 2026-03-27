ScottishPower selects Smulders HSM for foundation fabrication

Smulders HSM is building the 3450 t offshore wind farm substation jacket foundation for East Anglia TWO on banks of the River Tyne.

The first steel has been cut in the north-east as manufacturing gets underway for the offshore substation foundation for ScottishPower Renewables’ £4 billion East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm, which will power almost o1ne million UK homes.

The 3450 t steel jacket structure is being built at Smulders fabrication yard on the banks of the River Tyne thanks to a contract from the green energy company – which is constructing its third wind farm off the Suffolk coast – worth more than £60 million.

Standing at around 58 m tall – almost three times the height of the Angel of the North statue – the four-legged, lattice structure jacket will provide the foundation for the 5100 t offshore high-voltage substation.

The substation will collect and export the clean energy from the 960 MW wind farm’s 64 turbines to the UK grid, providing enough power for almost 1 million homes.

Minister for Energy, Michael Shanks, said: “It’s great to see manufacturing getting underway here in Newcastle on a project that demonstrates how clean energy is supporting skilled jobs and industrial communities in the north east of England.

“Building this right here in the UK highlights the strength of our offshore wind supply chain as we deliver the infrastructure needed for a more secure home grown energy system.”

Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables CEO, added: “It’s a proud moment to see work underway on our East Anglia TWO jacket foundation just up the coast from where the wind farm will be operating in a couple of years’ time. This investment is a real confidence boost for UK manufacturing and showcases the fantastic facilities and resources we have on our doorstep.

“It’s also a great example of the difference we’re making – enhancing the UK’s energy security, supporting jobs and unlocking growth – thanks to our commitment to a clean energy future. And our actions speak volumes, with our offshore wind projects pumping almost £3.5 billion into UK companies while developing, building and operating our East Anglia wind farms.

“Working alongside Smulders HSM’s expert team, I look forward to seeing the East Anglia TWO foundation taking shape here in Newcastle over the coming months before sailing down the North Sea to its new home in the waters off the coast of Suffolk next year.”

Smulders’ Wallsend yard is a former colliery site. Now specialising in the production and final assembly of steel foundations for offshore wind turbines and substations, it is an example of how the transition from coal to clean energy is supporting jobs in the north-east and delivering economic growth.

Since 2023, Smulders has invested more than £80 million in its UK site to expand its capacity in offshore wind infrastructure, with around 400 people working on the site at any one time, including 28 apprentices.

Mary Glindon MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend, commented: “This is excellent news. I have long supported Smulders, a company that is at the cutting edge of offshore wind technology that is vital to the mix of reliable energy supplies for the country and to highly valued jobs in our region.”

Hans Leerdam, Commercial Director at Smulders HSM, concluded: “This moment represents a significant step forward in bringing East Anglia TWO into reality. With the topside now under construction at our Stormpolder yard and the jacket works officially launched in Newcastle, we demonstrate the combined strength of Smulders, delivering safely and efficiently while adding UK local content to the project. Our teams across yards in the Netherlands and the UK are fully engaged and ready to demonstrate the execution excellence this landmark project demands.”

The East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm will be located in the southern North Sea approximately 33 km from the Suffolk coast at its nearest point off Southwold and 37 km to Lowestoft. The project is anticipated to have an operational capacity of up to 960 MW, which is enough to power the equivalent of around 950 000 homes.

The jacket foundation is expected to be ready for installation in the southern North Sea in 3Q27, with the wind farm due to be operational by the end of 2028.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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