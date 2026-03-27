UK government agrees support for floating offshore wind port hub in Port Talbot

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest port operator, and the UK government have agreed the terms for government funding, alongside further ABP investment in the development of port infrastructure for floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, subject to final clearance by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The agreement was marked by a visit by the Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, and Minister for Energy Consumers, Martin McCluskey, to Port Talbot. The visit marked a major milestone in plans to transform Port Talbot into a strategic industrial hub for floating offshore wind, providing the large scale manufacturing, assembly and marshalling capacity required to deliver gigawatt scale floating offshore wind projects. The development will ensure the region plays a central role in enabling projects awarded through the recent Celtic Sea leasing round and in securing long-term investment, supply chain growth, and high-quality jobs across South Wales and the wider region.

Henrik L. Pedersen, CEO of ABP, said: “Today’s visit marks real progress on the shared ambition between ABP and the UK government to secure the infrastructure needed to deliver floating offshore wind at scale. Agreeing terms on government support is a critical step towards further ABP investment at Port Talbot and establishing the port as a cornerstone of the Celtic Sea floating offshore wind industry. This development would drive industrial regeneration, support thousands of skilled jobs and ensure the Wales and the UK captures the full economic benefit of this emerging sector.”

Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, added: “From floating offshore wind in Port Talbot to a new generation of small modular reactors at Wylfa – this government is putting Wales at the heart of our clean energy superpower mission.

“With its deep waters and strong winds we are supporting to Wales to storm ahead in floating offshore wind – a pioneering industry that will support thousands of good jobs, drive growth across the country and unlock the next generation of clean, homegrown power.”

Stevens commented: “This is a significant moment for Port Talbot and a major step forward for the growing clean energy industry in Wales. This investment will further cement Port Talbot as a hub of the industries of the future, and heralds the next chapter of jobs, and investment to the area.

“The UK government has backed steelworkers and the community in Port Talbot with £100 million in direct support and £500 million for the construction of a new Electric Arc Furnace ensuring that the town will manufacture clean steel into the future.

“Thanks to our investment, the work of trade unions and local businesses, and the dedication and spirit of local people – Port Talbot and whole region have a very bright future.”

Developers with interests in the Celtic Sea have welcomed the progress made at Port Talbot.

Mark Hazelton, Gwynt Glas Project Director, stated: “We welcome today’s announcement from the government to support the development of critical port infrastructure at Port Talbot. This is a vital step towards unlocking the immense potential of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea. The investment not only supports energy security, but also lays the foundation for long term, highly skilled job creation in South Wales. Suitable infrastructure is essential to realising the transformative bene-fits this opportunity presents and we are pleased to see progress being made.”

Hugh Kelly, Co-Founder & CEO Simply Blue Energy, explained: “Erebus welcomes the announcement by ABP and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero towards progressing support for the continued development of Port Talbot as an offshore wind hub. Progress at Port Talbot directly supports our ability to plan and deliver floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea. Port infrastructure for both test and demonstration activity and larger commercial scale projects is critical to efficient assembly and deployment, and this progress represents an important step in building the industrial backbone needed to deliver projects and provide a focal point for the emerging supply chain.”

Nikki Keddie, Head of External Affairs and Policy, Ocean Winds, exclaimed: “Ocean Winds welcomes the positive steps being taken to secure investment for development at Port Talbot. Strengthening local port infrastructure is essential, and we look forward to working with ABP and other stakeholders to ensure regional ports play a central role in supporting the build out of offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.”

The agreement between the UK government and ABP was also welcomed by The Crown Estate, the manager of the seabed around England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as a further positive step towards realising the potential of the Celtic Sea.

Gus Jaspert, Managing Director, Marine at The Crown Estate, concluded: “Establishing a new floating wind sector in the Celtic Sea through Round 5 could create thousands of jobs and economic growth in Wales, the South West and across the country. Ensuring onshore infrastructure is ready to support the successful delivery of this innovative technology is vital, making today’s announcement an important step on the path to us collectively bringing the Celtic Sea opportunity to life.”

During the visit, the Secretary of State and the Minister met with ABP’s leadership team to review the next phase of development at Port Talbot, including plans that will support the delivery of the recent successful Celtic Sea Leasing Round 5 and help position the region as a world-class centre for clean energy manufacturing and deployment. The Secretary of State and the Minister also met with ABP apprentices and graduate trainees to hear first-hand what this means for the positive future for those entering the workforce.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!