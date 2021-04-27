Hellenic Cables awarded cable contract for Greek offshore wind farm

Cenergy Holdings SA announces that Hellenic Cables, its cables segment, in joint venture with Asso.subsea Ltd, has been selected by Terna Energy SA, following an international tender, for the design, manufacturing, supply and installation of the 150 kV submarine cable system which will connect the under-construction 330 MW Kafireas II Wind Farm to Greece’s mainland grid.

Kafireas II Wind Farm, located in the southern-most part of Evia island, will be connected to the national Power Transmission System at IPTO’s 150 kV Lavrion substation. The Interconnection Cable System includes approximately 70 km of 150 kV three-core composite submarine cables as well as 11 km of 150 kV single-core underground onshore cables, along with all accessories, joints, terminations and fittings, necessary for the completion of the system.

Production of the cables will start soon and the implementation of the project, including the installation and protection of the submarine cable is expected to be completed by June 2022.

The offshore cable will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the-art submarine cable production facility in Corinth, Greece, while onshore cables will be manufactured at the company’s Thiva, Greece plant. Both facilities possess highly skilled and experienced personnel, world-class manufacturing capabilities, and strict adherence to best working practices.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.