ENERCON enters supply contract for 20 wind turbines for major project in Türkiye

ENERCON is supplying 20 of its E-175 EP5 E2 top-model wind turbines for the major project ‘Aydin-Denizli wind farm’ in the west of Türkiye.

The supply contract was signed with the onshore wind operator, RT Enerji, at the WindEurope trade fair in Madrid. The 140 MW wind farm is part of the YEKA 5 tender, for which RT Enerji was recently awarded the contract from the Turkish Ministry of Energy.

ENERCON CEO, Udo Bauer, commented: “We are delighted that RT Enerji has placed its trust in us and chosen our new top model for this project. This is our first collaboration together. With the E-175 EP5 E2, we are ready to work with new partners as well to continue our contribution to the energy transition in Türkiye.”

Bekir Korkmaz, CEO of RT Enerji, added: “We look forward to realising the first wind farms in the country with the E-175 EP5 E2 and to contributing – together with ENERCON, through a strong partnership – to the development of a renewable energy system in Türkiye. The E-175 EP5 E2 is the ideal turbine type for onshore wind projects in Türkiye. It is among the most advanced and highest-yielding turbines in Europe.”

The E-175 EP5 E2 is ENERCON’s new top model and, with a nominal power of 7 MW and a rotor diameter of 175 m, it is one of the highest-yielding onshore wind turbines in Europe. The E-175 EP5 E2 is also the central pillar of the company’s market strategy and forms the basis of the product portfolio with which ENERCON supports its customers. With connected solutions for the renewable energy ecosystem, the company provides answers to the complex demands of the energy system in the next phase of the energy transition.

The supply contract for the Aydin–Denizli wind farm marks the market entry of the E-175 EP5 E2 in Türkiye. For this, ENERCON is continuing its proven localisation strategy with long-standing Turkish production partners. Selected main components of the new top model will also be manufactured in the country in the future to meet the local content requirements of the Turkish tendering rounds.

Arif Günyar, Regional Head of Region Central Asia/Middle East/Africa (CAMEA), concluded: “With the market launch of the E-175 EP5 E2 in Türkiye and the associated localisation measures, we are reaffirming our commitment to the Turkish market. Türkiye remains one of ENERCON’s most important international strategic target markets. We are looking forward to the new co-operation with RT Enerji and other Turkish customers and interested parties.”

Construction of the Aydin–Denizli wind farm is scheduled to begin in April 2027. Commissioning is expected to take place at the end of October 2027. 20 wind turbines will be installed on steel towers at hub heights of 112 m.

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