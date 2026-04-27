GE Vernova secures wind turbine orders from BBWind and Greenvolt Power in Germany

GE Vernova’s wind segment has secured agreements to supply 71.5 MWs of onshore wind turbines to BBWind and Greenvolt Power for various projects across Germany.

The deals, which were booked in 4Q25, represent a significant milestone in GE Vernova’s commitment to supporting Germany’s energy transition.

The agreements include the latest milestone in GE Vernova’s collaboration with BBWind, a Muenster-based developer specialising in regional community wind projects. Additionally, the deal with Greenvolt Power underscores GE Vernova’s growing footprint in the German market as a preferred technology partner for large scale renewable energy developers.

GE Vernova’s wind segment has a robust manufacturing presence in Germany, anchored by its 70 000 m2 facility in Salzbergen. The site, which manufactures machine heads, drive trains, and hubs, is central to the company’s ability to provide its workhorse turbines to customers across Europe and Asia.

Germany, which installed approximately 4.6 GW of onshore wind in 2025, has a national goal of generating 80% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

Gilan Sabatier, GE Vernova’s Chief Commercial Officer for Onshore Wind – International Markets, commented: “We are proud to deepen our relationship with BBWind and embark on this significant volume of work with Greenvolt Power. These orders for over 70 MW demonstrate the trust our customers place in our workhorse turbines to deliver reliable, renewable energy. With our manufacturing hub in Salzbergen, we are uniquely positioned to support Germany’s ambitious wind energy goals with locally produced technology.”

Michael Schlüß of BBWind, noted: “The continued co-operation with GE Vernova is a testament to the reliability and performance of their technology in the community wind sector. By expanding our portfolio with these new orders, we continue to ensure that local communities remain at the heart of Germany’s energy transition.”

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