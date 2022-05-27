GreenVolt to develop wind farm in Iceland

GreenVolt – Energias Renováveis, S.A, through its subsidiary V-Ridium, has reached an agreement to enter the Icelandic renewable energy market. It has closed the purchase of a project for the development of a wind farm that will have an installed capacity of 90 MW.

This wind farm is expected to be the first utility scale project built in Iceland, a country that has been an example worldwide in promoting energy generation from renewable sources. With the 90 MW of capacity under development, Iceland will ensure that it will continue to meet its energy needs from 100% renewable sources in the future.

“Iceland is, already today, a world reference in terms of renewable energies. For GreenVolt, it is, therefore, a pride to be able to help it in the reinforcement of its capacity to generate energy from environmentally friendly sources,” says João Manso Neto, CEO of GreenVolt. “This project also marks the arrival of GreenVolt in yet another market, continuing its global growth strategy,” he adds.

