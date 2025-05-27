Subsea Micropiles and Marubeni Itochu Steel sign global supply agreement

Following investments made by both the Scottish National Investment Bank and Marubeni Itochu Steel Inc. (MISI), Subsea Micropiles have signed an agreement with MISI for collaboration and the supply of steel for global offshore wind markets and other applications.

The adaptation of micropiling technology to the offshore sector poses a highly beneficial disruption to the industry. Using smaller vessels and remote seabed drilling systems, large construction jobs can be more reliably completed with lower cost, minimal environmental impact, and high local content.

The approach led by Subsea Micropiles provides a scalable industrial solution for large projects to include offshore wind, both fixed and floating structures. Foundation designs can be adapted for high load regimes across a wide range of soil conditions.

Derek Robertson, CEO at Subsea Micropiles, responded: “It would be fair to describe offshore construction as the logistics of moving steel to the project site and from our perspective to the seabed. Recognising steel as a dominant project cost, we are very pleased to be working with MISI who can support us with tubular and flat plate steel globally, for the manufacture of anchor templates and piles in regional markets. We also enjoy a collaborative relationship on the development of offshore wind in Asia and other markets.”

Eiichi Fuji, Managing Director at MISI (European subsidiary), added: “MISI Group operates a global steel supply network, including Europe, and possesses extensive expertise in supply chain management. Through this global supply agreement, we will support the commercialisation of Subsea Micropiles by ensuring a stable and reasonably priced supply of high-quality steel materials for anchoring solutions. Furthermore, we are committed to strengthening our collaboration with Subsea Micropiles and enhancing our role in the rapidly expanding global floating offshore wind industry.”

