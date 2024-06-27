Nordex Group expands US production footprint

As part of its growth strategy in North America, the Nordex Group is expanding its local production footprint. The company will manufacture nacelles for both the current N163 turbine variant, and a product specifically tailored to the US market, at its production facility in West Branch, Iowa. Here, the Group, which has been active in the US since 2000, already has offices and a training academy in addition to its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, as well as several service points throughout the region.

"Following the suspension of nacelle production, we kept the Iowa manufacturing facility ready to resume operations. It will primarily produce components for projects in the US and Canada," said Alberto Fernandez, Chief Operations Officer of the Nordex Group. “Recruitment and training processes are scheduled to commence in 2H24.”

"Manufacturing nacelles in the US represents a next step in expanding local procurement, and our manufacturing presence in North America, which is a key element of the company's growth strategy for the region," explained José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. Earlier this year, the company already announced its intention to focus increasingly on North America in order to benefit from expected growth in the US and Canadian market.

“With the support of the experienced Global Nacelle team, the US team will build on the local supply chain already in place to meet domestic content requirements. Starting in 1H25, production capacities will be ramped-up in line with order volume development. The production capacity is planned to exceed 2.5 GW annually, creating further new jobs here in the US,” added Manav Sharma, CEO of Division North America.

Prior to his appointment as Divisional CEO, Sharma served as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of the Nordex Group, driving the expansion of the company's global manufacturing network and the successful ramp-up of production facilities in India, Brazil, and China.

