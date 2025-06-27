Seabed survey for Ossian export cable completed

Specialist contractors for the proposed Ossian floating offshore wind farm have completed a vital survey along a 420 km stretch of seabed.

The month-long benthic campaign gathered crucial information at 122 different sites along the route that will be used to export power from the groundbreaking windfarm off the east coast of Scotland to landfall in Lincolnshire.

Anne-Charlotte Gaillard, benthic survey project manager for Ossian, said: “The survey was carried out over a vast area of the North Sea, from the proposed wind farm array 84 kms off the east coast of Aberdeenshire, stretching south to Lincolnshire.

“Photographs, video and samples of the seabed were all gathered at depths up to of 100 m.

“This data will support Ossian's engineering and development teams and environmental impact assessment consultants in identifying viable routes for the offshore export cables.

“It is another significant achievement for the team as we strive to make Ossian a reality.”

The benthic campaign was made possible following a geophysical campaign that completed in January this year. Conducted using uncrewed survey vessels, the data was gathered over a 13-month period and had to overcome 11 named storms.

It was able to capture high quality geophysical information and provide early insights into the seabed characteristics.

