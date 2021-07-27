Jan De Nul installs cables for Taiwanese wind farm

Jan De Nul Group’s Cable Laying Vessel Willem de Vlamingh has successfully installed the four export cables with a total length of 34 km on the 376 MW Formosa 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan. This milestone marks the next step in the development of the Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm.

Thanks to her shallow draft design, the Willem de Vlamingh was able to position herself close to the beach thereby limiting the shore pull distance to around 1250 m. At the beach landing, the cables have been pulled through four HDD ducts into the transition joint bays.

The Willem de Vlamingh also acted as Trenching Support Vessel which, together with TSHD Niña and a Starfish outfitted with an in-house designed jet-skid tool, in the meantime also successfully completed the export cable burial works.

Local supply chain

For the installation of the export cables, Jan De Nul Group relied on its local supply chain network for the performance of the beach pull assistance works, dive support, the installation of the HDD ducts, as well as the supply and operation of support vessels. This local network was set up with the support of Jan De Nul’s long-standing partner Hung Hua Corporation.

Installation of foundations and subsea cables

For the Formosa 2 project, Jan De Nul Group is responsible for the foundation design, fabrication, and installation, as well as for the design, supply, and installation of the subsea cables.

Formosa 2 OWF highlights the presence and pioneering activities of Jan De Nul in the Taiwanese offshore wind market, together with the involvement in Changhua OWF, Greater Changhua OWF, and the Formosa 1 Phase 2 OWF.

About Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Formosa 2 offshore wind project is a joint venture project by JERA, Macquarie's Green Investment Group and Swancor Renewable Energy.

The project is located between 4 -10 nautical miles off Miaoli County, Taiwan.

Once fully constructed, Formosa 2 will be one of Taiwan’s earliest offshore wind projects, utilising 47 market-leading 8 MW turbines to produce 376 MW, enough to provide up to 380 000 Taiwanese families with green energy.

