RWE to optimise wind farm operations with new software

RWE, one of the world's leading companies in the field of renewable energies, will roll out an innovative information management tool from Systematic, with the help of which the operating data of all RWE offshore wind farms will be harmonised. RWE recently signed a corresponding agreement with the Danish company.

As part of the contract, Systematic is delivering its offshore management tool 'SITE', which can be used to manage all ship and personnel information as well as the existing operating data for all RWE offshore projects. With the help of SITE, RWE wants to optimise the operation of the offshore wind farms by standardising all work processes, instructions and safety processes for the company’s own on-site operations and maintenance teams, as well as for service providers worldwide.

'SITE' is a cloud-based software that was specially developed for the management of offshore wind farms. It can be optimally adapted to requirements and used both for individual wind farms and to control a global portfolio. 'SITE' will initially be used at the RWE offshore wind farms in Great Britain; the Humber Gateway and Rampion sites have already implemented the software. Next, 'SITE' will also be rolled out in Germany, Denmark and Sweden. Ultimately, global use is the goal.

Claus Byskov is a senior executive at Systematic in the field of digital transformation. He sees clear synergies between RWE's desire to merge large amounts of operational data under 'SITE' and Systematic's goal of operating beyond more traditional maritime applications in the future: “We want to offer our customers innovative solutions for offshore wind farms that ultimately lead to a more efficient operation of your worldwide portfolio”.

RWE is continuously expanding its offshore portfolio in Great Britain: the construction of the 857 MW Triton Knoll wind farm (RWE pro-rata share: 506 MW) is well advanced. Preparatory work on land for the 1.4 GW wind farm Sofia on Doggerbank has also begun. Four other projects are in the public consultation phase. In addition, the company won the tender process for two new offshore locations with a capacity of up to 3 GW.

RWE, one of the world's leading companies in the field of renewable energies, will invest a total of €5 billion net in renewable energies from 2020 - 2022. The global portfolio is to be expanded to 13 GW of net capacity.

