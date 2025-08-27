Energiequelle celebrates start of construction at German wind farm

A new wind farm by Energiequelle GmbH has begun construction in Thuringia, Germany.

In Sömmerda, located 20 km from Erfurt, further construction will begin in September 2025 on four Enercon E-160 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 5.56 MW and a total height of 246.6 m. The turbines are situated in a priority area W-18, which has been designated in the draft of the ‘Wind Energy’ regional development plan for Central Thuringia.

After more than 10 years of intensive project development, this marks an important step towards implementing the energy transition in the region. With a total capacity of over 22 MW, the wind farm will be able to supply around 10 500 households with renewable electricity and save approximately 27 000 tpy of CO2.

The permit application was submitted to the responsible authority in December 2022. Following a thorough review, approval was granted in March 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2025, with foundation work planned for May 2026. The first wind turbine is expected to be commissioned in October 2026.

Jürgen Fuß, Project Developer at Energiequelle, commented: “The start of construction marks an important milestone for us and the region. The energy transition is becoming tangible here, and we’re excited to finally get started after such a long planning period.”

The Sömmerda wind farm makes a significant contribution to climate-friendly electricity generation and actively supports sustainable development in the region.

Energiequelle is planning several additional wind farms in Thuringia. Three permits totalling 66 MW have already been granted, and another 150 MW are currently in the pipeline.

