Green Volt awards cable engineering role to OWC

The Green Volt offshore wind farm project has selected renewable energy consultancy OWC to provide cable engineering support.

Leading offshore wind developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn are delivering Green Volt, a 560 MW floating wind farm off the East Coast of Scotland and set to become Europe’s first commercial scale floating offshore wind farm.

Green Volt will deliver electrification of participating North Sea oil and gas platforms – reducing their carbon emissions, while providing clean, secure power to the UK grid, benefitting UK consumers and industry.

“We are proud to be part of such a pioneering project and to contribute with Scotland-based expertise to solve another key part of the project. Green Volt both advances floating wind and redefines how offshore energy systems can be decarbonised,” said Jonathan Love, OWC Project Manager for Green Volt.

OWC’s latest scope of work includes cable engineering for both offshore and onshore cables. The subsea scope focuses primarily on the export cable, but OWC will also support inter array cable system design and alignment. The onshore engineering scope includes technical responsibility for the cable that runs from the land-fall site near Aberdeen to an onshore substation.

OWC’s operation in Scotland will manage the cable engineering work scope, which will be completed later this year.

“It is a privilege to support a project that is setting new standards for floating wind and local content. Our contribution demonstrates the value of UK-based engineering talent and strengthens our position as a go-to partner for complex offshore wind developments,” added Will Cleverly, CEO of OWC.

“Green Volt is proving that floating wind technology can scale. There is huge opportunity to build a UK supply chain ready to act on the global opportunities ahead. We’re delighted to be working with OWC for cable engineering on the project, following their involvement in other workstreams over the past couple of years. To have this competence available on our doorstep in Scotland is a strength for the project,” concluded Matthew Green, Green Volt’s Project Director.

