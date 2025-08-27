WFW advises Stonepeak on strategic European renewables partnership with Solaria

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, on its acquisition of a stake in Generia Land S.L. – a platform focused on acquiring land for renewable energy projects – from Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A.

This transaction marks the launch of a long-term partnership between Stonepeak and Solaria to jointly secure land for more than 4 GW of supported renewable energy projects in Europe. Stonepeak will invest in Generia’s near-term pipeline of growth opportunities, supporting Solaria’s broader goals of developing 18 GW of capacity by 2030.

US-based Stonepeak is the largest independent infrastructure manager globally, with US$76.3 billion assets under management and an extensive track record investing in energy transition infrastructure projects around the world. Its growing renewables portfolio includes utility scale solar, wind, and battery storage assets across key markets in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Generia is dedicated to sourcing, acquiring, and leasing land in Europe for renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and battery storage. Founded in 2002, Madrid-based Solaria is a leading developer and generator of photovoltaic energy across southern Europe.

The WFW Madrid Energy team advising Stonepeak was led by Corporate Partner and Energy Sector Head – Europe & Americas, María Pilar García Guijarro, supported by Senior Associates, Javier Ruffín, Pablo Manchado, and Cecilia Osorio, and Associates, Mar Clavijo and Jorge Rodríguez.

María Pilar commented: “We are delighted to have advised Stonepeak on this landmark investment, which showcases the continued strength of the Spanish renewables sector and the confidence of international investors in its long-term potential. This transaction is also a clear example of WFW’s deep sector expertise and commitment to supporting our clients on strategic, value-oriented transactions, and dedication to exploring new angles of value in the energy transition space.”

