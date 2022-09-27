Vestas secures order for 66 MW repowering project in Germany

Vestas has received an order of 66 MW for repowering the Lensahner Berg/Gaarz wind farm in the northeast of Schleswig-Holstein. The order is placed by four customers; Gaarz IV Windkraft GmbH & Co. KG, and three smaller project companies.

Leveraging the versatility and strong performance of the EnVentus platform technology, the project includes 11 V162-6.2 MW turbines in 6 MW operating mode with 119 m towers in combination with a 25-year full maintenance contract (AOM 5000) to maximise annual energy production. The customers will repower the project by replacing the legacy turbines currently powering the site, which will increase the energy output and extend the lifetime of the project site with Vestas’ EnVentus platform.

“The trusting cooperation with the initiators and owners of this project, many of them living in local area, is built on a long history of partnership together and driven by the mutual interest to accelerate the German Energiewende. Through the development process of the park, we were able to improve the technical configuration and annual energy production a lot. The V162 EnVentus is the perfect fit for wind projects in Schleswig Holstein. The entire team at Vestas is proud that we have been selected and will work diligently to deliver and commission all 11 V162 in 2H23,” said Jens Kück, Vice President Sales Central at Vestas. “I would like to thank all shareholders of the Lensahner Berg/Gaarz project for the trust they have placed in us.”

“We are very happy to be able to realise our project with the V162-6.2 MW turbines. Vestas has been an important and reliable partner for our project, right from the start. The constructive and trusting cooperation, especially in these globally difficult times with significant cost increases on the product and infrastructure side and high energy prices at the same time, has encouraged us to work with Vestas,” commented the Managing Director of Gaarz IV Windkraft GmbH & Co. KG, which make up the largest part of the project with 6 wind turbines.

Deliveries and installation of the wind turbines are expected to begin in 3Q23, while commissioning is expected to complete by the fourth quarter of the same year.

