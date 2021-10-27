wpd, Vattenfall, and BlueFloat Energy announce wind project name

The consortium formed by wpd, Vattenfall, and BlueFloat Energy reveals the name of their project for the fifth offshore wind tender off the coast of Southern Brittany, France, for which it is prequalified since the 15 September 2021.

The choice of the name Triskéol fully reflects the identity of the consortium: the combination of three major players in offshore wind with unique expertise who embrace a consultative approach, anchored in the territory close to local stakeholders.

Triskéol is the association of the Triskel, a characteristic symbol of Celtic art, and of Aeolus, the keeper of the winds. In addition to a strong link with the Breton culture, the name refers to the wind, a natural source of energy, and the wind turbine, which transforms the wind into renewable electricity.

With the name Triskéol, the consortium of wpd, Vattenfall, and BlueFloat Energy blends into the culture of the Brittany region and demonstrates its desire to anchor itself in the territory.

