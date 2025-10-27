IPMA appoints OWC to support geophysical and geotechnical surveys

The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has appointed ABL Group company, OWC, to support the geophysical and geotechnical surveys at two wind farm areas offshore Portugal.

IPMA is Portugal’s national authority for meteorology, aeronautical meteorology, climate, seismology, and geomagnetism. The organisation is currently leading a geophysical and geotechnical survey over two areas from the Allocation Plan for Offshore Renewable Energy (PAER) – Leixões and Figueira da Foz.

Renewable energy consultancy, OWC, will provide specialist geophysical and geotechnical client representatives to oversee the offshore surveys with support from Portugal-based water and environmental consultants, Hidromod – also part of ABL Group. The purpose is to secure high health, safety, and environment (HSE) standards, perform quality control of offshore activities, and ensure that data collection and the technical survey scopes are completed in-line with IPMA’s requirements.

Tom Gray, Subsurface Director and Global Client Representative Service Line Lead, OWC, commented: “We are pleased that IPMA has chosen OWC’s technical and operational expertise to support these nationally significant renewable projects, and we are glad to have Hidromod’s capabilities within ABL Group to add value to this project and provide an in-country presence for the client.”

The geophysical survey involves the acquisition of multibeam echosounder, side scan sonar, towed gradiometer/magnetometer, sub bottom profiler, and 2D ultra high-resolution multi-channel seismic and single-channel seismic. The geotechnical survey involves the acquisition of seabed grab samples, vibrocores, and cone penetrating tests.

José Chambel Leitão, Founder and Managing Director of Hidromod, noted: “This project allows us to combine our local site and industry knowledge with OWC’s strong global track record from provision of client representatives for the renewables market.”

IPMA started its survey work in April 2025, and OWC and Hidromod initiated their involvement in September 2025. The survey work is scheduled to continue into November 2025.

The Leixões and Figueira da Foz offshore wind farm areas are part of the national Maritime Spatial Planning Situation Plan (PSOEM) and Allocation Plan for Offshore Renewable Energy (PAER). These plans represent a crucial contribution for Portugal to achieve its targeted carbon neutrality by 2050 and align national objectives with the guidelines of the REPowerEU Plan.

Ana Pirrone, OWC’s Country Manager for Portugal and Spain, concluded: “These are important wind farm areas for the development of offshore renewable energy in Portugal. To play a small part in the early stages of these potential projects is both rewarding and exciting for our local team.”

Both OWC and Hidromod are part of the Oslo-listed global consultancy group in energy and oceans, ABL Group ASA.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!