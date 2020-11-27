MHI Vestas completes Borssele III/IV turbine installation

Overcoming a multitude of COVID-related challenges, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MHI Vestas) has now completed installation of the final turbine at the Borssele III/IV offshore wind project. The last of 77 V164-9.5 MW turbines was secured on-site on Thursday 26 November.



MHI Vestas installs the final V164-9.5 MW turbine at Borssele III/IV. Image courtesy of Flying Focus Aerial Photography.

The final set of turbines will now undergo commissioning and testing in preparation for full power generation. The Borssele III/IV project is rated at 731.5 MW, and once completed, will supply enough clean renewable energy to power up to 2.3% of total Dutch electricity demand.

The Borssele III/IV project, which is situated 22 km off the coast of Zeeland, the Netherlands, is being developed by the Blauwwind consortium, consisting of Partners Group, Shell, Eneco, Diamond Generating Europe and Van Oord.

In addition to challenges related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, project construction at Borssele III/IV had also been impacted by adverse weather that has been significantly higher than what could have been statistically expected.

Following full commissioning, MHI Vestas holds a 15-year service agreement to operate and maintain the Borssele III/IV project.