Crown Estate Scotland pours funds into offshore wind research

Crown Estate Scotland has pledged £250 000 to support the Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence, led by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult. The funding will bolster the Environmental Interactions Strategic Programme (EISP), a multi-year initiative aimed at addressing ecological and coexistence challenges within the UK’s floating offshore wind sector.

The EISP focuses on enhancing the environmental impact assessment process for floating offshore wind, tackling uncertainties related to mooring systems, dynamic cables, and interactions with marine ecosystems and other sea users. This effort aligns with the growing global expansion of floating wind technology, which differs from fixed installations in its environmental and operational considerations.

Andrew Stormonth-Darling, ORE Catapult’s Principal Portfolio Manager for Floating Offshore Wind, emphasised the UK's leadership in the sector and the importance of expanding knowledge to manage environmental interactions effectively. Andy Riley, Head of Offshore Wind at Crown Estate Scotland, highlighted the programme's role in bridging knowledge gaps to enable more sustainable and efficient project development.

The EISP Steering Group now includes key stakeholders such as Crown Estate Scotland, DEFRA, DESNZ, Marine Scotland, Natural Resources Wales, and The Crown Estate.

This collaboration aims to reduce costs, de-risk future projects, and support the sustainable growth of the floating offshore wind industry.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!