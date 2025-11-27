EDF power solutions and Maple Power have announced that BW Ideol Projects Co. (BWIPC), a subsidiary of BW Ideol and ADEME Investissement dedicated to the development of floating offshore wind projects, has taken a minority equity stake in the company, Eoliennes Méditerranée Grand Large, which is responsible for the development, construction, and operation of the Méditerranée Grand Large floating offshore wind farm.

This 15% equity investment builds on several years of collaboration among the BW Ideol, EDF power solutions, and Maple Power teams in the study of floating foundations to respond to offshore wind tenders in France.

This transaction also marks a new milestone in this technological partnership and in the development of the Méditerranée Grand Large project, which strengthens its industrial footing. The project will thus benefit from BW Ideol’s strong technological expertise in developing the first commercial scale floating wind project in the Mediterranean Sea. EDF power solutions and Maple Power will select the floater technology for the project ahead of project construction.

Awarded pursuant to the sixth offshore wind tender in December 2024, the Méditerranée Grand Large offshore wind farm is located 25 km off the French Mediterranean coast. With a capacity of approximately 250 MW, it is expected to supply the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of nearly 450 000 people.

Leaders in offshore wind in France, EDF power solutions, together with Maple Power and its shareholders, has developed and commissioned France’s first offshore wind farm off the coast of Saint-Nazaire with a capacity of 480 MW, the Fécamp (500 MW) offshore wind farm and the Provence Grand Large floating offshore pilot project (25 MW). The companies are building the Calvados (450 MW) offshore wind farm and developing the Dunkirk offshore wind farm (600 MW) and Manche Normandie (1 GW).

BW Ideol is already a shareholder in the EolMed project (30 MW) in the Mediterranean and the Buchan project (960 MW) in Scotland, as well as the owner and operator of the Floatgen demonstrator, which has been in service since 2018 off the coast of Le Croisic.

Aymeric Ducrocq, Director of Marine Renewable Energie France at EDF power solutions, commented: “We are pleased to welcome BWIPC as a new shareholder. This equity investment highlights the strength of the project and the growing maturity of the floating offshore wind sector in France, as demonstrated by the recent commissioning of the first floating offshore wind project in France Provence Grand Large. BWIPC’s entry into Méditerranée Grand Large also strengthens the capabilities of the EDF power solutions and Maple Power teams to continue developing the project.”

George Walley, President of Maple Power, added: “We welcome BWIPC as a shareholder of Eoliennes Méditerranée Grand Large and look forward to continuing the strong collaboration among our teams in developing the project and our collective capabilities.”

Paul de la Guérivière, President of BW Ideol and of BWIPC, stated: “We are delighted to expand our collaboration with EDF power solutions and Maple Power by becoming a shareholder of Eoliennes Méditerranée Grand Large. With over 15 years of experience across multiple projects, we are well positioned to help ensure the development of this initiative. This investment also strengthens our presence in the Mediterranean market, which holds great promise for floating wind energy.”

