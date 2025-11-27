ESB and Ørsted JV wins the provisional rights in offshore wind auction

The Department of Climate, Energy, and the Environment (DCEE) has provisionally awarded a joint venture by ESB and Ørsted the rights to develop the Tonn Nua site off the coast of County Waterford, Ireland. Under Ireland’s plan-led approach to offshore wind development, Tonn Nua was identified within the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (SC-DMAP) as the exclusive site for Ireland’s second offshore wind auction (ORESS Tonn Nua). The contract facilitates the development of a 900 MW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm for the Tonn Nua site. It also enables the successful bidder to apply for a seabed lease and grid connection for the site.

Currently in an early phase of development, once completed the site will span 306 km2 with expected capacity output of approximately 900 MW, enough energy to power almost 1 million homes based on the wind prevalence in the area. First power from the site is expected 10 years from now, with a final investment decision expected in 2031.

Jim Dollard, Executive Director Generation & Trading at ESB, commented: “ESB is delighted with the outcome of the ORESS Tonn Nua auction. It secures a clear pathway for the development of a significant project off the coast of County Waterford marking another important step toward Ireland’s renewable energy and net-zero ambitions. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver a project that provides significant energy security and price certainty for Irish consumers.”

Alana Kühne, Head of Region Europe Development at Ørsted, added: “We commend the Irish government for running a successful auction continuing the support for the development of offshore wind in Ireland. Offshore wind will play an important part in the future Irish energy system ensuring green, affordable, and secure energy. We will continue to work with our joint venture partner ESB to carefully assess and progress this early-stage development opportunity, including ensuring that the project lives up to our value creation criteria.”

The next step for the project is to seek a maritime area consent (MAC) and marine usage licence (MUL) from the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) in order to commence surveying and assessments, ahead of submitting a planning application for the development. The fees relevant to the MAC will accrue in excess of €6 million/y to the State for the term of the project. The development will also see the establishment of a significant community benefit fund of benefit to relevant communities, with a contribution of €2/MWh (approximately €5 – €7 million)/y from the time of operation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!