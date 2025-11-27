Port of Rotterdam Authority develops new terminal for offshore wind activities

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is planning to develop a 45-hectare site in the north-western corner of the Maasvlakte, the Netherlands, for offshore wind activities.

The terminal will offer opportunities for storage, transport, (pre-)assembly, and delivery of components for both wind turbines and foundations. The terminal will have direct nautical access to the sea and will be equipped with heavy-duty quays and high-quality logistics facilities. The terminal is expected to be operational in mid-2029.

The Port Authority will equip the 45-hectare site with 835 m of quay where the latest generation of offshore wind installation vessels can moor. This quay will be suitable for jack-up vessels and pre-assembly activities on the quay, among other things. A roll-on/roll-off facility is also planned so that the terminal can facilitate all modes of transport. In addition to focusing on the construction of offshore wind farms, the terminal will also be equipped for the decommissioning of offshore wind farms.

With this project, the Port of Rotterdam Authority aims to provide the offshore wind industry with the necessary capacity and stimulate growth in the sector. Offshore wind farms play an important role in the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources. More wind farms will be built in the North Sea in the coming years. The required port capacity at the right specifications is currently a limiting factor. With the completion of the terminal, the Port Authority is providing the large scale, high-quality infrastructure that the market demands.

Matthijs van Doorn, Vice President Commercial of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented: “With this new terminal, we are making an important contribution to the necessary capacity for the offshore wind sector. Due to its direct location on the North Sea, deep draught, and existing offshore cluster, the port of Rotterdam is ideally suited for these activities.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!