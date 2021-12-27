Lisarb Energy and Tradener Ltda sign PPA

Lisarb Energy has announced that it has entered the wind market by signing a 97 MW renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tradener Ltda.

Lisarb Energy will deliver the 97 MW from a wind farm currently under development in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. The wind farm will be commissioned in summer 2023 and will deliver energy for the PPA from early 2024. Over the 12-year contract, the project will produce around 4.4 TWh and will prevent the release of an estimated 180 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

Lisarb Energy will invest BRL 244.4 million (£32.5 million) to deliver the wind farm. The 12-year PPA is valued at BRL 864 million (£115.2 million).

“We are working to expand our own sustainable energy projects with nearly 600 MW already operating, in development or construction. This important deal with Lisarb Energy will help us to reach our goal to supply 1 GW of sustainable energy to our customers,” said Jorge Caliari – Diretor Comercial at Tradener.

Jamie Macdonald-Murray, Chairman at Lisarb Energy, added: “Wind energy has a promising future in Brazil, and we are delighted to be working with Tradener to help deliver clean power to its customers. We are proud to be able to offer an end-to-end solution – to develop, build, and operate projects that will serve the needs of communities and businesses in a sustainable way.”

Lisarb Energy has a rapidly expanding portfolio of renewable energy projects internationally including solar power plant and wind farms, in addition to investments in innovative renewable technologies including floating offshore wind and marine energy. It has recently signed PPA contracts with Raízen, and a number of other corporate clients.

