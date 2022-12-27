Smulders and Equans commence topside fabrication of TenneT project Hollandse Kust (west Beta)

At the Equans yard in Hoboken, Belgium, the joint venture (JV) Equans – Iemants (subsidiary of Smulders) and TenneT started the cutting of the first steel for the topside of the offshore transformer station for the Hollandse Kust (west Beta) wind farm zone.

During a first steel cut ceremony at the Equans yard in Hoboken on 9 December 2022, the JV partners and TenneT officially kicked off the steel fabrication for the Hollandse Kust (west Beta) topside. The pieces that were cut (nodes and plate girders) are the first building blocks for the topside. Steel fabrication will now continue at the Smulders’ facilities in Arendonk, Balen and Hoboken.

Wim Ten Hoff, JV Project Manager Equans – Iemants, said: “An important milestone is reached with the first steel cut for Hollandse Kust (west Beta). This platform is the third consecutive platform that the JV of Equans and Iemants is building for TenneT. Building on the excellent relationship with TenneT and its suppliers, the joint venture is confident to also make this project a success and deliver the platform according to the agreed project goals.”

Guus Siteur, Project Manager for the Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) (west Beta) platform, added: “With the platform installed at sea this Autumn for the Hollandse Kust (noord) wind farm and the construction of the platform for the Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) wind farm at the Hoboken yard, this is the third the platform (topside + jacket) to be built by the Equans – Iemants JV. We are happy to continue this successful co-operation.”

The JV started the design works for the topside, jacket, and piles after the contract award. Assembly of the topside will start at the Smulders’ facilities in early 2023, after which the topside deck sections will be transferred to the Equans yard in Hoboken. There, they will be coupled and subsequently the installation of all the auxiliary systems and the integration of the free issued medium and high voltage equipment can commence. The final outfitting, commissioning, and testing will take place from 2H23 until the beginning of 2025, after which the topside will be installed offshore.

The jacket fabrication has also started with the production of the tubulars and is planned to be completed at the Smulders’ yards by beginning of 2024. Offshore installation of the jacket will take place in 1H24. The substation for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) is scheduled to be fully offshore commissioned by 3Q25.

In 2021, the joint JV Equans – Iemants and TenneT signed the contract for the offshore transformer substation Hollandse Kust (west Beta), with a commencement date given in July 2022. The JV was already awarded the contract for the Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) substations, of which the Hollandse Kust (noord) platform is already installed at sea and is currently being commissioned offshore. The Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) platform is currently being finalised at the Equans yard in Hoboken, Belgium. All contracts include the engineering, procurement, construction, offshore installation, connection, and testing of the offshore transformer substation and are the result of a European call for tenders issued by TenneT in 2019.

