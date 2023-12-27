GE and Forestalia sign collaborative agreement to install wind energy in Spain

GE Vernova has signed a framework agreement with Forestalia to install up to 693 MW of onshore wind turbines across 16 future project sites throughout the Aragon region in Spain. Through this exclusive framework agreement, 110 of GE’s 6.1-158 wind turbines will be installed in six phases near Zaragoza. The first phase is already underway with 33 wind turbines to be installed at five wind farms. The deal builds on the success of the previous agreement signed in 2016 and expands GE’s largest wind collaboration in Spain.

Vic Abate, Chief Technology Officer, GE, and CEO, GE Vernova’s Wind segment, said: “We are delighted to be extending our ongoing cooperation with the Forestalia team. This agreement will bring a significant pipeline of new projects through 2024 in Aragon, a region where we have commissioned more than 1.5 GW of wind energy to date. We are proud to play a key role in driving Spain’s energy transition effort, and look forward to bringing more renewable, sustainable, and affordable energy to the country.”

Fernando Samper, President of Forestalia, added: “This deal will help us take a further step towards our goal of achieving 1.2 GW in operation in Forestalia’s own portfolio, under direct management, for the benefit of the socio-economic development of the territory hosting the projects, and also for a greater decarbonisation of the economy.”

The total installation covered by the framework agreement will be made up of 110 GE 6.1-158 workhorse turbines – 33 turbines with 101 m hub heights, and 77 turbines with 120.9 m hub heights. All deliveries are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

The partnership between GE and Forestalia reached an important milestone in 2022, with the signature of GE’s first European power purchase agreement (PPA) from the Coto wind farm in Spain, owned by Forestalia. The PPA is a key component of GE’s plan to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2030, while enabling new renewable energy generation to come online to help decarbonise the economy.

