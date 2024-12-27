Aker Solutions awards ABB contract for major UK floating offshore wind project

Aker Solutions has awarded ABB a FEED contract for the 560 MW Green Volt floating offshore wind project in the UK, led by Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy. Green Volt, located 80 km off the coast of Peterhead in northeast Scotland, aims to become the first commercial scale floating wind farm in Europe and will contribute to the decarbonisation of the UK energy system.

When fully operational in 2029, the project is expected to supply 1.5 TWh of renewable power to the grid annually – enough to supply approximately 555 000 homes a year – contributing to both the UK government’s commitment to reach net zero by 20503 and Scotland’s target for net zero by 2045.

As part of FEED Phase 1, ABB will work alongside Aker Solutions on the complete electrical study for the facility, including system design and high voltage equipment. ABB will lead the electrical infrastructure development, including integrated automation and telecommunications systems for the offshore platform and onshore substation. ABB will also manage the integration of renewable energy into the grid, deploying advanced power, and energy management systems to optimise operations.

“Our partnership with Vårgrønn, Flotation Energy, and ABB underscores our dedication to contribute to Europe’s vision for accelerating the deployment of offshore wind,” said Henrik Inadomi, Executive Vice President for New Energies at Aker Solutions. “This collaboration will also make a significant contribution to our shared commitment to building profitable value chains for the European offshore wind industry.”

“We are proud to partner with Aker Solutions on the Green Volt project and deploy our technologies to help accelerate progress towards the UK’s 60 GW offshore wind capacity target,” added Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB Energy Industries. “Wind power currently accounts for almost 30% of the UK’s total electricity generation, with a record daily amount of 21.8 GW generated last year, and projects like Green Volt are important to sustaining this momentum.”

Developed under Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, the project will also bolster the Scottish and UK supply chains for floating offshore wind technology.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.