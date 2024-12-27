Bilfinger selection adds further offshore expertise to floating wind consortium

Bilfinger, a leading industrial services provider, has been appointed by Cerulean Winds to join the alliance of companies developing the Aspen, Beech, and Cedar floating offshore wind farms, which collectively will generate 3 GW+ of renewable green energy.

Bilfinger will serve as operations and maintenance (O&M) partner bringing decades of experience in development planning and a deep knowledge of the offshore energy sector.

“This is the story of the North Sea transition in a nutshell – a leading oil and gas service provider redeploying its skilled workforce and expertise to scale up floating wind,” said Dan Jackson, Founding Director of Cerulean Winds. “Bilfinger is joining an alliance of exceptional companies united by a shared ambition to advance the floating offshore wind industry in Scotland and deliver clean power to the UK.”

Aspen, Beech and Cedar once built will comprise over 300 turbines. The 1 GW Aspen site will be developed first, providing new offshore wind capacity helping to meet the UK government’s 50 GW by 2030 target.

Bilfinger will advise on O&M during the detailed design of the Aspen site, facilitating opportunities to adopt innovative technologies before delivering the O&M services once the development is built.

Sandy Bonner, President Engineering & Maintenance UK at Bilfinger, added: “Being selected as the operations and maintenance partner for these pioneering floating wind farms is a significant milestone for us, which underscores our commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions and leveraging our extensive experience in the energy sector.

“By integrating innovative technologies and collaborating closely with the consortium, we aim to ensure the safe, efficient, and sustainable operation of the Aspen, Beech, and Cedar sites.

“Our early involvement in the design phase will allow us to optimise maintenance strategies and support the project's ambitious goals of industrial decarbonisation and enabling electrification of oil and gas facilities. We look forward to contributing to the success of these groundbreaking projects and driving forward the future of clean energy.”

