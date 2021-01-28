Turbine installed at Vattenfall’s Danish wind farm

On 27 January 2021, the tower, nacelle and blades were installed for the first turbine at the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, Denmark.

The installation follows the granting of the license to produce electricity by the Danish Energy Agency. Despite the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of Kriegers Flak is generally proceeding according to plan and scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2021 at the latest.

“Kriegers Flak makes a significant contribution in the Nordic region to our goal of enabling fossil-free living. It is a unique project integrating offshore wind production and interconnectivity between two countries – Denmark and Germany. And at the same time, it signals that the exploitation of the Baltic Sea's huge potential for offshore wind is now gaining momentum,” says Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind, Vattenfall.

Compared to 2019, Kriegers Flak will increase the Danish production of wind energy by 16%, or enough to cover the annual electricity consumption of approximately 600 000 Danish households.

The individual parts of the turbines are assembled at Port of Roenne on the Danish island of Bornholm. Afterwards, they are shipped in sets of four to the construction site at sea. The 72 turbines are produced by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and will be commissioned on an ongoing basis as they are installed.

Vattenfall is one of Denmark's largest developers of offshore wind and is, in addition to Kriegers Flak, building two more offshore wind farms in the country, which are located off Jutland's west coast.