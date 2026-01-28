Cadeler signs preferred supplier agreement for foundation installation in 2028

Cadeler has signed a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) with an undisclosed client for the transportation and installation (T&I) of monopiles and transition pieces at a large offshore wind farm located in European waters.

The installation campaign is expected to commence in 1H28 and to be executed using two of Cadeler’s wind installation vessels, including one of the company’s newbuild A-class series which are designed to excel in XXL foundation installation. The PSA is subject to the client’s final investment decision on the project.

The agreement demonstrates the company’s continued development as a full-scope provider of foundation transportation and installation services within offshore wind. This will be Cadeler’s first full-scope foundation T&I project outside the UK.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, commented: “The signing of this preferred supplier agreement reflects continued confidence in Cadeler’s capabilities within offshore wind foundation transportation and installation. As we continue to build our pipeline of complex foundation scopes and broaden our experience in T&I across jurisdictions, our focus remains on safe execution and reliable project delivery.”

