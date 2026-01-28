Deutsche Bank backs Atmos Renewables in financing package

Deutsche Bank has supported the financial close of a refinancing package for Atmos Renewables’ 1.6 GW renewable energy assets portfolio in Australia. The bank acted as mandated lead arranger (MLA) on the transaction.

Under the agreement, Deutsche Bank provided a five-year and seven-year term loan facility, and a five-year construction facility. Deutsche Bank worked alongside a broad syndicate of domestic and international banks on this transaction.

Atmos Renewables’ portfolio includes 11 operational onshore wind farms, six utility scale solar farms, and a battery energy storage system (BESS) currently under construction.

The proceeds will help accelerate the platform’s development and construction pipeline, including a 400 MWh Merredin BESS project in Western Australia.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Atmos Renewables with this mega portfolio financing,” said Rachel Chia, Head of Project Finance for APAC at Deutsche Bank. “This transaction marks Deutsche Bank’s first project financing with Atmos Renewables and underscores our strong sector expertise in structuring complex transactions, as well as our continued commitment to supporting Australia’s energy transition.”

